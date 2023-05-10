'Free Kapiti Tech Day will inspire entrepreneurs and enthusiasts of all ages'

Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 - 13:05

KÄpiti Coast District Council are hosting a KÄpiti Tech Day on Saturday 13 May at Paraparaumu Library, as part of TechWeek NZ.

KÄpiti Coast District Councillor Liz Koh says the technology sector is vital to the district.

"It enables the development of world changing products and creates high value jobs that support a more sustainable future," says Cr Koh.

Economic Development Kotahitanga Board Chair Neil Mackay says KÄpiti Coast has been recognised as the best remote destination for workers in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"Our self-employment rate in 2022 was 27.8 percent compared with 16 percent for the country, with a large number of ours being techies," says Mr Mackay.

"We have several tech businesses and prominent techies basing themselves here. Some of whom are operating on the world stage."

"The tech sector is poised to play an important role in the growth and development of our local economy."

KÄpiti Coast District Council Economic Development Manager Mark Ward says KÄpiti Tech Day celebrates the district’s stories and skillsets, offering a diverse line up of free sessions suitable for all ages.

"We’re pleased to be hosting a panel of local tech innovators who’ll discuss why KÄpiti is the ideal location for entrepreneurs and enthusiasts to thrive, and sessions by KÄpiti based and globally renowned entrepreneurs Andy Prow and Scott Houston.

"NZ Entrepreneur of the Year award winner Andy Prow worked with global software giants IBM, Ericsson, and Vodafone before founding five high-tech companies that specialise in cyber-security. His KÄpiti Tech Day session will discuss how we can protect ourselves in the digital realm.

"Scott Houston was the founder and CEO of GreenButton, an award-winning global software company that sold to Microsoft in 2014. His resume also includes chief technical officer for Weta Digital and Seequent, and his more recent work in AI. Scott’s lunchtime session will inspire future entrepreneurs.

"We’re also pleased to be working with JackBord who have an exhibition of interactive displays at Paraparaumu Library between 13-20 May, and Kids into Coding KÄpiti who are offering coding sessions for children ages 8 and above and SeniorNet who have a class on the basics of mobile phones for seniors on the day.

"Our two keynote speaker sessions and panel session are already proving popular. Capped at 30 for each session, we encourage people to register early via the TechWeekNZ website."