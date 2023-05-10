Regional Enviroschools early childhood centre hui returns - Horizons RC

Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 - 14:34

Last week, teachers from early childhood centres that are part of the Enviroschools programme had the opportunity to attend a regional hui.

We had 23 teachers from 16 centers attend from around the region.

Horizons’ senior environmental educator Sarah Williams says these hui are one way we can support our Enviroschools. The last time we held a regional hui was pre-Covid so it was great to be able to get our ECE teachers back together.

"The theme for the day was Sustainability Communities through Kai which looks at strengthening connections with the land that nurtures us, and the people that collectively contribute to food supply and security".

"Hui like this provide an opportunity for teachers to connect with others in the network at both a district and regional level.

Teachers were hosted at Mt Biggs School for the morning where guest speakers from Para Kore and ManawatÅ« Food Action Network shared their experience and resources.

The afternoon’s practical activities held at Mt Lees Reserve, included learning seed saving techniques, growing microgreens, building compost bins from pallets and how to layer a garden with edible foods. Attendees also brought along their excess seeds for a seed swap with others.

"By connecting communities through kai, our living landscapes can meet our physical and social needs, and enhance our resilience, self-reliance and health," says Ms Williams.

Teachers left feeling inspired and armed with a bag of resources including edible seeds to plant in their centres.