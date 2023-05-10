Anniversary of killing of Al Jazeera jounalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 - 14:56

A year ago today, Israeli forces shot and killed the Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh (a 51-year-old Palestinian American) while on assignment at the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank of Palestine. She wore a clearly marked press vest and helmet and was standing with other journalists. First-hand accounts stated there was no active firefight in the area. Initially, Israeli officials said Abu Akleh was "most likely" hit by a Palestinian gunman during crossfire. Later, Israeli Defence Forces admitted there was a "high probability" one of its soldiers fired the bullet. One year later, no Israeli soldier has been charged or otherwise held responsible.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Information, Israeli forces have killed at least 45 journalists since 2000. The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists investigated 20 cases of reporters killed by Israeli military fire since 2001. They found close similarities in official responses to each allegation, including the initial denial of evidence and that no one has been charged or held accountable for any of the deaths.

The world was shocked at news coverage of Abu Akleh's funeral procession when Israeli police assaulted mourners. Images showed her coffin almost falling to the ground as baton-wielding police waded into the crowd striking the pallbearers.

Abu Akleh was a highly respected journalist who won many awards and was recognised worldwide for the quality of her news coverage. Al Jazeera is taking steps to refer her killing to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

Neil Ballantyne, a spokesperson for the New Zealand human rights group Justice for Palestine, said, "Journalists must be free from persecution to be able to shed light on human rights abuses and hold power to account. It is unacceptable that one year later, no one has been held accountable for the deliberate killing of Shireen Abu Akleh or the subsequent Israeli police assaults on her funeral procession. This anniversary is an opportunity for our politicians to speak up and support the referral of Shireen's killing to the International Criminal Court."

In news reports last year, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta's statement calling for an independent investigation into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh was widely criticised on social media as 'too passive'.

Activists from Justice for Palestine will hold a candlelight vigil for Shireen Abu Akleh outside the Israeli Embassy in Wellington on Thursday evening, May 11, from 5.30 to 6.30 pm.