The Reorua initiative promotes a bilingual strategy for Opotiki township - Council

I te Paraire o te wiki kua pahuri atu i whakatÅ« he pÅhiri ki Te Tahuhu o Te Rangi ki te whakanui i ngÄ kaupapa e toru. Tuatahi, he pÅhiri i te whanau o Louis RÄpihana me tÅna mate ki te mihi ki Äna mahi maha mÅ tÅna whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi me te hapori. Tuarua, he whakatau i a Stace Lewer me tana whÄnau i roto i tÅna tÅ«ranga hou hei kaiwhakahaere matua ki te Kaunihera o ÅpÅtiki. Tuatoru, he whakamana i te kaupapa whakahirahira a Aotearoa Reorua kua tÄ«mata ki ÅpÅtiki.
On Friday 28 April 2023, a pÅhiri was held at ÅpÅtiki’s Te TÄhuhu o Te Rangi to support three kaupapa - welcoming the whÄnau of former Councillor, the late Louis RÄpihana and to acknowledge his contribution to the council. It was an opportunity to officially welcome Stace Lewer and his whÄnau into his role as Chief Executive of ÅpÅtiki District Council. The pÅhiri also marked the start of ÅpÅtiki’s reorua journey.
Aotearoa Reorua is a Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), kaupapa that creates more spaces, places, and opportunities across Aotearoa New Zealand for te reo MÄori to be seen, heard, and celebrated. It achieves this by supporting mana whenua and councils to work together to develop a bilingual rautaki (strategy) for their communities. Te Tari Taiwhenua will be supporting WhakatÅhea MÄori Trust Board and the ÅpÅtiki District Council to help realise this for ÅpÅtiki Reorua.
"We are thrilled to be launching Reorua and to have the opportunity to work with our partners to promote the use of te reo MÄori and develop a bilingual strategy for our town," said WhakatÅhea MÄori Trust Board CEO, Dickie Farrar, who have entered into the Reo Rua partnership.
"We believe this initiative will play an important role in promoting te reo MÄori and strengthening our communities, and we look forward to seeing its impact over the coming years," Mrs Farrar said.
Support for ÅpÅtiki Reorua sits with Ue te HÄ«nÄtore - Te Tari Taiwhenua’s Local Government Branch, who attended the pÅhiri on Friday to endorse the commitment and agreement made between the organisations.
"We are incredibly grateful to be working alongside the ÅpÅtiki Reorua partners WhakatÅhea MÄori Trust Board and ÅpÅtiki District Council towards the goal of seeing greater appreciation and promotion of te reo MÄori in ÅpÅtiki and the wider community. The ÅpÅtiki Reorua partners have generously provided a space for te reo MÄori champions and bilingual visionaries who share in this aspiration to join in this journey," said Kim Harris, Strategic Relationship Advisor Iwi/Maori, DIA.
ÅpÅtiki Mayor, David Moore, said that it was a very special occasion and marked a significant moment for ÅpÅtiki.
"We are starting this Reorua journey with WhakatÅhea at their invitation and it is an honour to be part of this kaupapa. We acknowledge that it is a process and we’ll need to take steps in the right direction over many years. But as a starting point, it was so heartening to see and hear the kÅrero and waiata at the pÅhiri and the clear desire for genuine partnership already on display.
"Louis was a driving force for Reorua and so it was an honour to have his whÄnau there with us to see the culmination of his years of mahi and honour his contribution.
"We also welcomed Stace formally into his role and brought his family with him into our community and council. Although Stace has been in the role for several months, it was important to show his family just how significant he is to us and the role he is stepping into," Mayor Moore said.
For more information on Aotearoa Reorua, visit their website aotearoareorua.govt.nz.
