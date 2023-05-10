The Reorua initiative promotes a bilingual strategy for Opotiki township - Council

Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 - 16:08

I te Paraire o te wiki kua pahuri atu i whakatÅ« he pÅhiri ki Te Tahuhu o Te Rangi ki te whakanui i ngÄ kaupapa e toru. Tuatahi, he pÅhiri i te whanau o Louis RÄpihana me tÅna mate ki te mihi ki Äna mahi maha mÅ tÅna whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi me te hapori. Tuarua, he whakatau i a Stace Lewer me tana whÄnau i roto i tÅna tÅ«ranga hou hei kaiwhakahaere matua ki te Kaunihera o ÅpÅtiki. Tuatoru, he whakamana i te kaupapa whakahirahira a Aotearoa Reorua kua tÄ«mata ki ÅpÅtiki.

On Friday 28 April 2023, a pÅhiri was held at ÅpÅtiki’s Te TÄhuhu o Te Rangi to support three kaupapa - welcoming the whÄnau of former Councillor, the late Louis RÄpihana and to acknowledge his contribution to the council. It was an opportunity to officially welcome Stace Lewer and his whÄnau into his role as Chief Executive of ÅpÅtiki District Council. The pÅhiri also marked the start of ÅpÅtiki’s reorua journey.

Aotearoa Reorua is a Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), kaupapa that creates more spaces, places, and opportunities across Aotearoa New Zealand for te reo MÄori to be seen, heard, and celebrated. It achieves this by supporting mana whenua and councils to work together to develop a bilingual rautaki (strategy) for their communities. Te Tari Taiwhenua will be supporting WhakatÅhea MÄori Trust Board and the ÅpÅtiki District Council to help realise this for ÅpÅtiki Reorua.

"We are thrilled to be launching Reorua and to have the opportunity to work with our partners to promote the use of te reo MÄori and develop a bilingual strategy for our town," said WhakatÅhea MÄori Trust Board CEO, Dickie Farrar, who have entered into the Reo Rua partnership.

"We believe this initiative will play an important role in promoting te reo MÄori and strengthening our communities, and we look forward to seeing its impact over the coming years," Mrs Farrar said.

Support for ÅpÅtiki Reorua sits with Ue te HÄ«nÄtore - Te Tari Taiwhenua’s Local Government Branch, who attended the pÅhiri on Friday to endorse the commitment and agreement made between the organisations.

"We are incredibly grateful to be working alongside the ÅpÅtiki Reorua partners WhakatÅhea MÄori Trust Board and ÅpÅtiki District Council towards the goal of seeing greater appreciation and promotion of te reo MÄori in ÅpÅtiki and the wider community. The ÅpÅtiki Reorua partners have generously provided a space for te reo MÄori champions and bilingual visionaries who share in this aspiration to join in this journey," said Kim Harris, Strategic Relationship Advisor Iwi/Maori, DIA.

ÅpÅtiki Mayor, David Moore, said that it was a very special occasion and marked a significant moment for ÅpÅtiki.

"We are starting this Reorua journey with WhakatÅhea at their invitation and it is an honour to be part of this kaupapa. We acknowledge that it is a process and we’ll need to take steps in the right direction over many years. But as a starting point, it was so heartening to see and hear the kÅrero and waiata at the pÅhiri and the clear desire for genuine partnership already on display.

"Louis was a driving force for Reorua and so it was an honour to have his whÄnau there with us to see the culmination of his years of mahi and honour his contribution.

"We also welcomed Stace formally into his role and brought his family with him into our community and council. Although Stace has been in the role for several months, it was important to show his family just how significant he is to us and the role he is stepping into," Mayor Moore said.

For more information on Aotearoa Reorua, visit their website aotearoareorua.govt.nz.