South Waikato District Council to propose 'new speed management plan'

Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 - 17:32

Road safety is a crucial concern, and the implementation of effective speed management measures has become essential to ensure the well-being of all residents. The South Waikato District Council (SWDC) will be proposing the implementation of a new Speed Management Plan for the district. The plan supports the national road safety strategy Road to Zero and aims to create a safe and accessible environment for all road users, whether they are drivers, pedestrians, or cyclists.

The plan provides two options, with four priority areas listed under Option A and one priority area listed under Option B. Council has noted that this is a long-term plan and anticipates implementing these changes from late 2023. The priority areas as listed under Option A are roads in the vicinity of schools, maraes, roads of concern and the Tokoroa CBD. Option B is tailored to roads of concern, which can include schools and maraes.

"The draft Speed Management Plan will also help identify a significant number of infrastructure improvements like signage, road markings, traffic islands, crossing points and more. Identifying these improvements now will help inform our forward planning - like future budgeting processes and our funding agreements with Waka Kotahi," says Robert Cathie, Road Safety Coordinator.

Council’s proposed Speed Management Plan is open for public consultation until Friday 9 June 2023. Community participation in the consultative process is crucial as it will provide Council with valuable insights and ideas that will help to shape the future of road safety in South Waikato District.

The summary, full plan, submission forms and other associated documents are available from Council offices and website.