Horizons Regional Freshwater Community Grant open for applications soon - Horizons Regional Council

Thursday, 11 May, 2023 - 11:37

Horizons Regional Council have announced their Regional Freshwater Community Grant, opening on Monday 15 May 2023.

Funding is available to community groups with projects which encourage engagement with freshwater, education around water quality issues, or projects which involve interventions to improve water quality. There is $100,000 available through the fund for the new financial year.

Horizons councillors Wiremu Te Awe Awe and Fiona Gordon are part of the Jobs for Nature Governance Group, which review applications and grant funding.

Cr Te Awe Awe says this fund was previously restricted to certain catchment areas, but this year has been expanded to accept applications from across the region.

"Our freshwater team are excited that the fund is available to the whole region for the first time," he says.

"When working with our communities, we often hear a range of ideas from people who are working with and around our waterways. However, funding is a frequent roadblock which often halts progress.

"We are hoping that this fund allows a barrier to be removed for these projects, and that we see some innovative ideas come through in their applications as a result."

Cr Gordon says improving freshwater quality is one of Horizons’ priority areas.

"Being able to provide financial aid with a new contestable fund targeted at community groups is a wonderful way to help empower people to get their projects off the ground.

"Expanding this fund to allow for region-wide applications is something Council is pleased to do, and we look forward to seeing what kinds of projects our communities are working on," she says.

Previously successful applicants under the catchment-focussed grant ranged from fencing and planting projects, to building of a walkway which encouraged people to interact with a stream or river. Projects which focussed on predator trapping or slipways which improved the state of the environment in the surrounding area were also funded.

Funding for this grant opens on Monday 15 May 2023 and closes on Friday 30 June at 5pm. Successful applicants will be notified at the beginning of August. To be eligible for funding, projects will need to be completed by 30 June 2024.

To learn more about the new Regional Freshwater Community Grant, find details on eligibility criteria and apply, visit Horizons website https://www.horizons.govt.nz/about-our-region-and-council/grants-and-sponsorship/freshwater-community-grant