Vegetable supplies looking good as winter approaches

Thursday, 11 May, 2023 - 11:45

Vegetables New Zealand says vegetable supplies are looking good as winter approaches but ongoing unsettled weather across the country is still the wild card.

‘The weather’s been warm and wet as we head into winter when growing slows down,’ says Vegetables New Zealand Chair, John Murphy, in response to April 2023’s food price index issued by Statistics New Zealand today.

‘We have large and small vegetable growers spread across New Zealand. This helps the industry ensure continuity of supply, which is important as a severe weather event in one area might set that area back by up to three to four months, depending on the crop being grown, and there’s nothing our growers can do about that.

‘Last winter, we advised consumers to buy in season and that’s the advice we’re giving again as we move into the colder and darker months.

‘We’d also like to encourage consumers to continue to support their country’s vegetable industry. Our industry provides jobs for thousands of New Zealanders, in regions up and down the country, while at the same time providing kiwis with fresh, healthy, great tasting food.’

John says vegetable growers remain under immense pressure due to the ongoing weather uncertainties and rising production costs.

‘That’s why Vegetables New Zealand continues to advocate for central and local Government policies that support vegetable growing. We do this to ensure that New Zealanders have access to nutritious, fantastic tasting vegetables, now and in the future; and New Zealand’s vegetable industry is sustainable.’