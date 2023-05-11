Chief executive appointment - Selwyn District Council

Thursday, 11 May, 2023 - 13:05

Selwyn District Council has appointed Sharon Mason as their new CEO. Sharon comes with over twenty years of leadership experience in Local Government, Health and Not for Profit sectors.

The appointment follows a rigorous process over the past three months which attracted a large number of high calibre applicants.

Mayor Sam Broughton says he is excited to have Sharon join the leadership for the district. "We had many very strong candidates apply for the role and Councillors and I are looking forward to welcoming Sharon and the continued energy she will bring to our Council. We have a lot of opportunities in the district and believe Sharon will build on the great work already underway."

Sharon’s past leadership roles have included being the CEO of Buller District Council, CEO of Clutha Health First and, Executive Director Provider Services, Hawkes Bay DHB. Originally from the UK, Sharon started her career as a Registered Nurse joining the Queen Alexander Royal Army Nursing Corps as a Nursing Officer.

Sharon comes with a diverse range of experiences and understands the nuances of working successfully in partnership with Central government, Boards, Elected members, Mana Whenua and staff to create a shared purpose and strong trusted links.

"I’m really looking forward to starting my role with Selwyn District Council and bringing my style and brand of leadership to the district. It is a privilege to take over from David Ward whose leadership has ensured the council is in a strong position. I want to support the council to continue to be a great place to work while delivering on the expectations of the community," she says.

Sam concluded by saying he is "looking forward to introducing Sharon to our community and have her meet the great people that make our District tick and call Selwyn home."

Sharon will commence her role on Monday 31 July and will take over from incumbent CEO David Ward who is retiring after 10 years in the role.