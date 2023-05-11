'Budget preview marks anniversary of historic business partnership'

Thursday, 11 May, 2023 - 14:01

On Thursday morning, Wellington Chamber of Commerce were delighted to welcome over 200 business leaders from across the city to Parliament for our annual pre-Budget Breakfast event with the Finance Minister, Hon. Grant Robertson MP.

The Minister’s scene setting speech outlined a number of key challenges facing the New Zealand economy and outlined four key overarching themes for the upcoming Budget: supporting New Zealanders with the cost of living; delivering the services New Zealanders rely on; recovery and resilience, including economic resilience; and fiscal sustainability. The Minister also revealed that the Budget will include $4bn of savings and reprioritisations over the four-year forecast period.

Simon Arcus, Chief Executive of Wellington Chamber of Commerce said "Businesses across Aotearoa are facing a range of challenges including high inflation, rising interest rates and difficulties in attracting and retaining skilled and motivated staff. While today the Minister made clear that he understands and appreciates these difficulties, the Budget next week must clearly set out what the government intends to do about it and, ultimately, make a tangible difference."

This was the second time the pre-Budget event has been run under the ‘The Power of Three’ banner

- the first of its kind partnership in Aotearoa between the Wellington Chamber of Commerce, Te Awe MÄori Business Network and the Wellington Pasifika Business Network - which celebrated its first anniversary earlier this month.

Speaking of the Chamber’s role in the partnership, Arcus said "Our role as the Chamber is to help businesses succeed; ‘The Power of Three’ partnership has expanded our reach into new businesses and communities, and created new opportunities for all three organisations over the last year. We’re really proud to have hosted today’s Breakfast under ‘The Power of Three’ banner."

Paul Retimanu, Te Awe MÄori Business Network Deputy Chair, said "‘The Power of Three’ presents a real opportunity to further strengthen ties across the business community in Wellington and today’s event clearly demonstrates the role the partnership plays in ensuring MÄori and Pasifika businesses have a voice at the table in public policy issues."

Raphael Hilbron, Wellington Pasifika Business Network Deputy Chair, said "The partnership has come a long way in a year and we have exciting plans to further deepen ties between our organisations."