Ocean Spa opening delayed by one week - Napier City Council

Thursday, 11 May, 2023 - 17:48

Due to unforeseen complications with pool heating equipment, Ocean Spa’s reopening will be delayed by one week. The facility will now open on Monday 22 May.

Ocean Spa Manager Karryn Baudet says the delay in the reopening is to ensure the issues with the equipment are fully rectified and to give enough time for the pools to be heated.

"Our people are committed to delivering an outstanding experience for Ocean Spa members and the general public. The delay in the re-opening will give us the reassurance that we will deliver on that commitment," says Karryn.

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding. We can’t wait to have you back soon."