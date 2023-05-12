New Disability Rights Commissioner welcomed

Friday, 12 May, 2023 - 15:13

Te KÄhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission warmly welcomes the announcement of Prudence Walker as the new KaihautÅ« Tika HauÄtanga Disability Rights Commissioner.

Appointed by Right Honourable Dame Helen Winkelmann, the Administrator of the Government, for five years commencing 19 June 2023 at the Commission, Walker’s role will be to promote and protect the rights of tÄngata whaikaha and disabled New Zealanders. Te KaihautÅ« Tika HauÄtanga Disability Rights Commissioner is a position within the Human Rights Commission.

Walker replaces Paula Tesoriero, MNZM, who became Chief Executive of Whaikaha, Ministry of Disabled People in September 2022"

We are excited at this announcement for the Commission, disabled people and tÄngata whaikaha," says Te Amokapua Chief Human Rights Commissioner, Paul Hunt. "Prudence is a highly regarded leader in the disability community, and as an advocate for disability rights. She brings in-depth understanding of the barriers facing disabled people."

"Her experience working in areas where disability rights intersect with other human rights such as those of young disabled people and disabled migrants will be greatly appreciated in her new role."

Hunt thanked Saunoamaali'i Dr Karanina Sumeo, KaihautÅ« Åritenga Mahi Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner who has been acting Disability Rights Commissioner during the vacancy period.

The Commission has four commissioners: Paul Hunt, Te Amokapua Chief Human Rights Commissioner; Saunoamaali'i Dr Karanina Sumeo, KaihautÅ« Åritenga Mahi Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner; Meng Foon, KaikÅmihana Whakawhanaungatanga Ä Iwi Race Relations Commissioner, and KaihautÅ« Tika HauÄtanga Disability Rights Commissioner.

Image description: Prudence Walker smiling at camera while sitting in a mobility scooter with flowers and fountains in the background.

Link to announcement: https://www.justice.govt.nz/preview/47fa3e472ccb55f0/2b8106c0db223c48