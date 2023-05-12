Maritime response Farewell Spit update 2

Friday, 12 May, 2023 - 15:41

Sea conditions where a vessel lost power and steering near Farewell Spit are improving.

At 8.27 AM 12 May, the Shiling, a Singaporean flagged vessel put out a request for assistance, after it lost power and steering.

The vessel is situated about 22 nautical miles North North-West of Farewell Spit. It is slowly drifting North-East. There is currently no risk of it grounding, 24 crew on board.

An ocean going tug is en route to assist the Shiling. It is expected to be at the vessels location by between 5-6 PM, 12 May.

At 11 am, the vessel put out a mayday call, due to heavy seas, stating the crew were preparing to abandon the vessel. A Search and Rescue response plan and preparations have been coordinated by RCCNZ.

Since the mayday call, conditions on scene have improved and the vessel Master has stated he is currently comfortable staying on the vessel.

Operations Manager RCCNZ Michael Clulow says this is a fluid situation and RCCNZ is coordinating the response, and working with several partner agencies.

"Rescue helicopters have been relocated from, Auckland and Christchurch, and rescue helicopters from Nelson and New Plymouth are also on stand-by. A Coastguard vessel out of Nelson, the Nelson Harbourmaster’s vessel, and Police’s Marine vessel out of Wellington have been prepositioned to respond should the situation deteriorate.

"NZDF is providing overhead awareness and on scene coordination should a rescue effort be required," he says.