'Time of the essence' for national discussion on sustainable funding for tourism - TIA

Friday, 12 May, 2023 - 17:33

Following a Supreme Court decision regarding Auckland Council’s targeted rate on hotels, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says a national discussion on developing a sustainable funding model for the tourism industry is needed.

"We note today's Supreme Court decision with regard to the Auckland Council’s targeted rate on hotels," TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram said.

"The decision reinforces TIA's view that time is of the essence for a national discussion on developing a sustainable funding model for the tourism industry to fund essential functions by industry and local and central government. We are looking forward to progressing these conversations with the Government.

"Tourism is a strong contributor to the New Zealand economy, supporting businesses, workers and communities throughout Aotearoa New Zealand. A consistent and fair mechanism will enable the industry to invest and further the industry’s positive contribution to New Zealand."

"We know our hotel members in Auckland and partners are working collaboratively with Auckland Council on potential new schemes for funding and hope this collaborative approach will continue as further decisions are made," Rebecca Ingram said.

Photos:

TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram https://www.tia.org.nz/assets/TIAPortrait_0110sml.jpg?vid=4