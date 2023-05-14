Maritime response Farewell Spit update 7 - Maritime NZ

Sunday, 14 May, 2023 - 13:15

Maritime NZ understands an agreement has been made for the Shiling to be towed to Wellington.

The vessel was safely anchored at Tasman Bay overnight.

The ship owner has been working to confirm a suitable location, the vessel can safely anchor or berth. Due to its size, and current location, the owner’s agent contacted Wellington’s CentrePort.

Maritime NZ’s Incident Controller Kenny Crawford says the Maritime Incident Response Team is actively monitoring the situation.

"While the decisions around passage, anchoring locations and towage are managed by the owners of the Shiling, Maritime NZ has oversight, and is liaising with CentrePort and the Wellington Harbour Master to ensure the process is managed safely.

"The Skandi Emerald is a very capable towage vessel, and its crew are highly experienced in traversing conditions such as what could be experienced in the Cook Strait," he says.

As the passage plan is developed, a risk assessment will be undertaken and the Maritime Incident Response Team will have oversight to ensure it is done correctly.

Payment for the tow is managed by the Shiling’s owners and their insurers.

A formal decision has not yet been made on when the vessel will leave Tasman Bay or when it is likely to arrive in Wellington.

The Wellington Harbourmaster and CentrePort management are in regular contact with Maritime NZ about the Shiling’s passage to Wellington.