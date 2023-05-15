Matchbox Twenty and Goo Goo Dolls to play Bowl of Brooklands - NPDC

Monday, 15 May, 2023 - 09:26

Summer at NPDC’s Bowl of Brooklands is going to rock when American bands Matchbox Twenty and Goo Goo Dolls perform at the iconic outdoor venue on Saturday 2 March 2024.

The Bowl concert is one of only two shows in New Zealand as announced by promoters TEG Van Egmond today (Monday 15 May).

New Plymouth District Mayor, Neil Holdom, said the announcement was something to look forward to for locals and visitors alike.

"I can’t wait to see these two iconic American heavyweights rocking at our picturesque Bowl of Brooklands in Pukekura Park New Plymouth this summer.

"A huge amount of mahi goes on behind the scenes to secure such top class acts which will get the city humming, boost the local economy and play an important role in our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital."

The concert, the first announced for next summer, is sure to attract fans from other parts of the country which will be sweet music to the ears of our local business, tourism and the hospitality sectors. Te Puna Umanga/ Venture Taranaki, GM Destination Brylee Flutey securing the only North Island concert is a testament to our extraordinary place and those who work tirelessly behind the scenes to facilitate these events. We're sure this line-up will entice locals and visitors alike to get out and experience the magic of the Bowl of Brooklands this summer.

"Events are a major catalyst for visitation, and this visitation contributes significantly to many positive regional outcomes, including the generation of significant economic impact, as well as creating a real scene of vibrancy."

A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available online only to New Plymouth Event Venues subscribers from 10am on Wednesday 17 May to 9am Friday 19 May.

Sign up here to access the pre-sale New Plymouth District Council (list-manage.com) Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am Friday 19 May by phoning 0800 TICKETEK, online at ticketek.co.nz or from the TSB Showplace box office.

About the performers Matchbox Twenty was last in New Zealand in 2008 and are making their return to support their new album "Where The Light Goes", due out on May 26, the band’s first new music in 11 years.

"You’d think that it would feel surreal being back on-stage fronting Matchbox Twenty after going solo, but it feels very comfortable to be honest," said lead singer Rob Thomas.

"Our Australasian tour follows a massive 50-plus date U.S. tour for Matchbox Twenty, so we’ll definitely be match-fit and ready to rock your socks off as well. It’s been way too long since I’ve seen all your Kiwi faces!"

The band has sold more than 40 million records worldwide, dominating the charts and performing for millions of fans in arenas and stadiums all around the globe and had hits in each of the last three decades.

Goo Dolls have sold 15 million records worldwide and hold the record for Most Top 10 singles (16) including, Iris - which held the Billboard Hot 100’s top spot for a staggering 18 weeks and was named ‘#1 Top 40 Song Of The Last 20 Years.