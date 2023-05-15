Water Bob loves his job, 20 years on - Hurunui District Council

Monday, 15 May, 2023 - 12:49

Two decades ago, Bob Genet joined Hurunui District Council’s utilities team.

Being a country man, he was keen to return to his roots after 26 years of working in the city.

On his first day in the job back in the Hurunui District, he was thrilled to see a digger parked up at the work shed.

"I asked ‘Is that ours?’"

‘Water Bob’ as he’s affectionately known as by locals, still wears the woollen jacket he was given that day, the HDC logo still looking sharp.

When Bob first joined the team, his work was focussed around stormwater, drinking water and sewer, but now the role’s main focus is drinking water and stormwater.

The gear has seen a fair bit of change too.

"We used to have old hot fits, we’d have to heat the pipe then screw the ring on, which was tricky when water was pouring out."

The compression fittings they commonly use now go straight on, and polyethylene rather than galvanised steel makes life easier too.

"With equipment it’s small things, like now we have side bins on the work trucks for quicker access of gear rather than a canopy on the back, and the pumps are easier."

But some things will never change.

"The favourite part of my job is still being in the hills, especially on a nice sunny day."

Bob loves the varied nature the job provides, from the drives to and from drinking water supply call outs, to looking at something in the stormwater network.

"It’s such an interesting job, and water is a commodity we can’t do without."

The relationships Bob has formed with people around the District during his 20 years of service in the Hurunui is what keeps him smiling.

"They are so important, it’s all about trust. Farmers will show you where leaks are, provide you access to places, and give you a hand if you get stuck. Everyone is just so friendly."

Bob reckons he lives and works in beautiful spots most only get to imagine.

"When you are out on the farms, you get to see areas others don’t. On a good sunny day it’s so stunning, it’s hard to explain unless you’ve been there."