Investing into our electricity network - MEUG Chair

Monday, 15 May, 2023 - 12:51

A priority for MEUG this year is how the sector builds for a more highly renewable future where increased electrification is forecast to put strain on existing networks. If demand grows in line with existing forecasts, there is no debate that the national grid and local networks will need investment. The question is more how much investment is required, when that investment is needed by, and how the associated costs are passed onto consumers.

We need to balance that upcoming spend by distribution companies (EDBs) and Transpower with the ability to deliver the build and with affordability.

In the generation space, typically suppliers do not build generation until the demand for that generation already exists. Put simply, rational economic actors do not supply more of a product unless they know they can sell it. The situation is a little different on the network side, where networks are owned by monopolies rather than by companies facing competition. There, monopolies are incentivised to secure additional regulated revenue in advance of building to maximise returns.

Having said that, we can’t wait until the expected increased load has fully arrived before work starts on improving our networks. That is part of the juggling exercise that the Commerce Commission will work through in considering applications by regulated lines companies to increase their regulated asset base (RAB) to support this work. There are a number of issues we will be looking to the Commerce Commission to work through. For example:

-When is an acceptable intersection of need for network improvements with growing demand. MEUG expects the Commerce Commission to rigorously interrogate future demand forecasts by regulated monopolies, to ensure consumers do not face higher costs before they need to.

-If we front-load RAB for EDBs, can we actually deliver on the early build? For example, Transpower has already signalled the potential impact of limited labour supply on its grid upgrades. EDBs should not receive an increase in RAB before they can actually start building network upgrades.

-How is information about upgrades and costs communicated to consumers? Is there a clear articulation of the benefits consumers will receive from upgrades? Is there a clear, easily digestible articulation of impacts on different consumers, e.g., has the EDB modelled the impact on an "average" household or for their customers? Has the EDB engaged with their customers on proposed upgrades and costs, e.g., Powerco’s recent engagement was good but in most cases engagement by EDBs has been non-existent.

-Is there transparency in how the costs of grid or network upgrades are allocated across customer groups?