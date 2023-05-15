Te Reo road safety message delights tamariki - Rotorua Lakes Council

Monday, 15 May, 2023 - 13:42

Ruru the road safety owl is set to teach Rotorua early childhood tamarki how to stay safe on our roads in English and te reo MÄori.

The Rotorua Lakes Council mascot will visit 15 early childhood centres and five kÅhanga in the district as part of Road Safety Week beginning today and will be sharing his important messages in English and te reo MÄori.

The Road Safety with Ruru storybook educates tamariki on the importance of being safe around roads; looking before crossing the road; and buckling up in cars. This year, the storybook was translated into te reo MÄori by Kotahi Reo Consultants.

Rotorua Lakes Council Safer Journeys Coordinator, Helen van Beek, says sowing the road safety seed in both languages is vital to keeping everyone safe on and near roads.

"Ruru resonates with children and his presence helps drive home key safety messages, as well as creating a talking point for families when children recognise Ruru on billboards around town.

"Ruru will be accompanied by our Safe and Sustainable Journeys team who will read the road safety storybook in English or te reo."

The Road Safety Week initiative started in 2012 and is an annual event co-ordinated by BRAKE, a road safety charity that supports the national Road to Zero road safety strategy. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and BECA Engineering Consultants sponsor the programme and Rotorua Lakes Council contributes staff resource for local event coordination.

Kane Patena, Director of Land Transport, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says everyone needs to work together to achieve a vision of an Aotearoa New Zealand where there are no deaths and serious injuries on our roads.

"Every day there are many people working hard to make our roads safer and Road Safety Week is a great opportunity to recognise and celebrate road safety heroes.

"Who are these heroes? Some do it for a job such as road workers, emergency services staff, transport planners and engineers. Others do the mahi because they know they’re important role models - like parents and teachers. Then there are everyday New Zealanders, doing their part by making safe choices when they travel."

The Road Safety with Ruru storybook is aimed at pre-schoolers - you can download a copy here.