It's a sign! - Napier City Council

Monday, 15 May, 2023 - 16:42

Thirty road signs and twenty parking meters have transformed into a kaleidoscope of butterflies in Taradale.

The new sculpture by Taradale artist Glen Colechin has been installed behind the Taradale Town Hall on Lee Road.

Steph Kennard, City Activation Lead for Napier City Council, explains the sculpture is a good example of reusing materials to bring some colour to an under-utilised part of the city.

"Art is a great way to open up a space and bring in some life, and this can make it a safer place, a place that gets more use, and a place that adds to the overall vibrancy of the city," says Steph. "We’ve utilised space that is no longer fit for its original purpose, and we’ve redesigned this area to be a space for people rather than cars."

Butterfly Kaleidoscope is made almost completely from recycled materials, including repurposed manhole covers and meter poles that have been painted to represent a pedestrian crossing.

"Parking meter heads have become the body of the butterflies; old roading signs have become the wings," Steph says. "The use of roading and parking materials plays on the carparking and roading former theme of the space."

The sculpture is in the decommissioned carpark between Taradale Borough Council and the toilet block. The carpark was closed following the installation of ramp access to the Borough Council building.