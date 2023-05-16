Tomatin crowned winner at World Spirits Competition

Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 - 09:58

Award-winning Highland distillery, Tomatin, has added another ten accolades to its growing collection after sweeping up at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).

Located in the heart of the Scottish Highlands, the Tomatin distillery is known for its elegant spirit, which has continued to excite the industry and consumers with a remarkable range of premium single malt whiskies.

Judges at the SFWSC 2023 awarded Tomatin:

- 18 Year Old single malt - Double Gold

- 12 Year Old single malt - Gold

- Legacy single malt - Gold

- 14 Year Old - Silver

It is the second year in a row that the distillery’s 18 Year Old has picked up Double Gold at the world-renowned competition.

Judges at SFWSC 2023 also recognised Cù Bòcan Signature, a single malt brand distilled at the Tomatin distillery in limited batches every winter, focusing on unusual cask maturations. Judges awarded the Cù Bòcan Signature with Double Gold

The SFWSC is one of the world’s most prestigious spirits contests, with experts from the drinks industry leading the judging process. The 2023 event was held at Hotel Nikko in San Francisco from April 13th until April 15th and was another record-breaking year with more than 5,500 entries from all corners of the world.

Graham Eunson, Master Distiller at Tomatin Distillery, said:

"What an honour to receive such praise of our distillery at one of the world’s best spirits competitions. The breadth and depth of our liquid proï¬le has really shone through, with judges selecting the best of our core range and premium editions.

"These kinds of accolades serve as fantastic recognition of our efforts and the great work of the Tomatin team, who are central to the quality of whisky that we produce here." Tomatin’s origins date back to the 15th century, with the ï¬rst formal distillery established in 1897. Passing through generations of craftspeople working at Tomatin, many for their entire lives, the distillery is embedded in the community. Today Tomatin is renowned for its collection of smooth whiskies.

Both Tomatin and Cù Bòcan whisky is distributed exclusively in New Zealand by The Premium Liquor Co. who have ranged both whisky brands throughout the off-premise channel across the country and sell directly from their website, PremiumLiquor.co.nz.