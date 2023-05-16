Student-led organisation leads the way with innovative road safety interactive video - Kaitiaki o Ara

Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 - 10:54

Kaitiaki o Ara/SADD (Students Against Dangerous Driving) has launched a new interactive road safety education video to mark New Zealand Road Safety Week 2023.

The student-led organisation has chosen the most visible road safety week in the Kiwi calendar to introduce a new style of road safety video, one that is interactive and encourages repeat viewings for different outcomes and experiences. Using the video will help gain a better understanding of how one decision can set off a chain of events that can result in lasting impact.

General Manager of Kaitiaki o Ara/SADD Donna Govorko says, "We wanted to do something different for young road users, something they can feel a part of and we decided that an interactive video would be perfect."

"Users go through levels and scenes based on their decision making. There are enough pathways so the same person can repeat the experience but have a different ending."

Kaitiaki o Ara collaborated with Facebox to create an experience that resonates with the majority of young New Zealanders. Themed "The After Party", the interactive video invites users to navigate a journey through a number of decision points.

"The After Party" video and guidelines for use can only be found on the Kaitiaki o Ara website:

https://www.sadd.org.nz/interactive-video

Early exposure to the justice system has lasting consequences, especially for rangatahi. Those consequences include losing the ability to drive, impacting employment opportunities, or an accumulation of fines with little or no means to pay. Consequences do not stop there as decisions can result in serious injury, managing an enduring large debt to an insurance company or perhaps loss of life. This new resource has been created specifically to intervene at the early stages of a young person’s decision-making.

There are 31 different scenes in the interactive video that present scenarios which young people may find themselves in. The user makes the choice between what is a good decision and what may not be and the scene that follows is dependent on the previous choice.

Donna says, "Peer pressure, drunk-driving, distracted driving and anti-social behaviour all feature as pathways in the video, but so does not drinking, thinking of others, planning before you party and keeping family members informed. We want our rangatahi to be safe on our roads and avoid situations that lead to early exposure to the justice system - or worse."

The link for the new resource is being shared with all Kaitiaki o Ara/SADD school groups and partner agencies across the country.