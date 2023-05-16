Waitara markets on the move with help from NPDC Community Events Grant

Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 - 11:31

One of Waitara’s most popular summer events is on the move and aiming to grow with some help from NPDC’s Community Events Grant.

The monthly markets, with its mix of music, food, stalls and entertainment, had been held at Whai Tapuwae nÅ Rongo sports hub, but organisers He Rau Oranga Trust tried other sites last season, such as West Quay waterfront, Waitara War Memorial Hall and Otupaiia / Marine Park.

The trust received $12,000 from NPDC’s Community Events Grant this year (2022/2023) to help grow the markets which attract thousands of people over the summer and are set to return in November.

Applications are open for the latest round of the grant until 24 June.

"We want to try to expand with more community stuff, with kaumÄtua and rangatahi. Our point of difference is that we whakapapa to Waitara, to Taranaki, so we know what our people want. We’re also a platform for people new to Waitara to connect," said He Rau Oranga, Chair and Trustee Tiri Porter.

"This funding gives us stability and gets the ball rolling for other funders to come on board," said fellow Trustee Chyloe Bishop.

The grant is available for events that are free or affordable for all and aim to be a fixture in their communities.

"Grassroots events keep us connected and make our district more vibrant. Our Community Events Grant helps get local events off the ground and supports annual grass-roots events that aim to be major attractions, so tell us if you have something happening in your hood and you think it might become the main attraction," said NPDC Community Partnerships Lead Callum Williamson.

Find out more at npdc.govt.nz/CommunityEventsGrant

FAST FACTS

NPDC’s Community Events Grant was set up in July 2022.

It allocates $70,000 each year $50,000 through the annual applications and $20,000 for pop-up events.

Other events funding in the 2022/2023 financial year went to:

Taranaki Multi Ethnic Council ($13,000)

TongapÅrutu Summer Events ($2,000)

Christmas at the Bowl Trust ($5,000)

Inglewood First Trust (Americarna) ($3,000)

Taranaki Arts Trail ($5,000)

Makers and Creators Taranaki ($2,000)

New Plymouth Indian Community (Diwali) ($4,000)

Te Roopu Pukaaka Kapahaka Incorporated ($4,000).