Hell Pizza and Binance NZ cook up deal to celebrate 'most infamous trade in Bitcoin history'

Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 - 12:48

On May 22nd 2010, a day that lives on in infamy, Florida man Laszlo Hanyecz paid 10,000 bitcoin for two pizzas to prove it could be done. Today that transaction would be worth $436 million New Zealand dollars.

To honour what must go down as one of the most regrettable transactions in human history, this May 22 on Bitcoin Pizza Day, New Zealand’s most notorious and irreverent Pizza maker, HELL, and the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, are joining forces to offer Kiwi customers The Bitcoin Devil’s Deal.

They’ll give one lucky customer who orders any two double pizzas on May 22nd $10,000 worth of Bitcoin, but there’s a catch: what will the winner give in return? Their partner’s golf clubs? Their neighbour’s yappy dog? Their google search history? Whatever they give, to strike the Devil’s Deal a price must be paid.

To enter, when Kiwis order two double HELL pizzas on the 22nd of May, they’ll include in the notes details of what they’d be willing to give on their end of the Devil’s Deal. The winner will be selected by HELL and announced the following day.

Ben Cumming, Hell CEO, says:

"There’s something delicious about the combination of pizza and a decision that ages spectacularly badly that’s worth celebrating, so we just had to jump on board with Binance for this campaign. But we all know there’s nothing free in this life, so hungry punters will need to think creatively about what they’re willing to trade with the Devil if they stand a chance of winning."

Ben Rose, Binance, General Manager, Australia and New Zealand, takes a slightly different view.

"If not for Laszlo’s purchase, the first ever consumer transaction with Bitcoin, cryptocurrency may never have become the global phenomenon that it is today. Laszlo might have some regrets, but good things are worth paying a price for - that’s the essence of the Devil’s Deal."

If there’s one thing the two Bens can agree on, it’s this: nothing tastes better than two pizzas on a Monday night when you can’t be arsed cooking dinner. Except maybe two pizzas and $10,000 in Bitcoin. They’re encouraging all Kiwis to enter on Monday 22nd of May.