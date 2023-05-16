Chief Coroner expresses condolences to fire victims’ families

Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 - 13:29

The Chief Coroner Judge Anna Tutton has expressed her condolences to those who have lost family members in the Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington overnight.

"Our thoughts are with those families who have lost loved ones in this tragedy," Judge Tutton said.

"The identification of people who have died in a fire can be a complex and time- consuming process. It is critical that that identification process is conducted properly and that no mistakes are made.

"Coroners will be working hard with Police to ensure that the victims are identified correctly, to enable them to be reunited with their families as soon as possible. In the meantime, I want to reassure families that those who have died are being treated with respect and dignity by all those involved."