Drainage and weather-proofing works for Sports Pavilion - Hurunui District Council

Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 - 16:11

Drainage and weather proofing works on the Hanmer Springs Sports Pavilion have been approved to address the building’s flooding issues.

The Hanmer Springs Community Board this week approved the drainage works, which are expected to begin over the next few weeks, at a cost of $6,264.50.

The ground floor of the pavilion floods during heavy rain events and Hanmer Gym, which is located in the building, has experienced four flooding events over the past year.

Hurunui District Council Chief Operations manager Dan Harris said the drainage solution and weather proofing works are expected to prevent further flooding events.

The Board also voted that investigations into a new sport pavilion building get underway "as soon as possible" after it was found that the combined Lottery Grant of $288,791.00 and Council budget of $$412,040.00 was not sufficient to upgrade and earthquake strengthen the current Pavilion to meet the needs of the community.

Harris said this would be disappointing for the Hanmer community, but it was important to get the build right, to ensure it was a fit for purpose facility for now and into the future.

Cost estimations for the physical work and earthquake strengthening on the current pavilion had come in at $1,007,324.21, excluding GST.This did not include design, building consent, resource consent and construction monitoring costs, or professional fees, said Harris.

Hanmer Springs Community Board Deputy Chair Alice Stielow said it was always sad when a building that had been part of the community for a long time, and had been built largely by the community, was reaching the end of its time limit.

The Lottery Grant funding of $288,791.00 is to be returned and it was noted that this would not have a negative effect on future applications for funding.

The drainage and weather proofing works would keep the building fit for purpose until a new facility was built, said Harris.