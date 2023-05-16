Smooth skating on the way at Taupo Skatepark - Council

Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 - 17:09

Taupo District Council is asking Taupo Skatepark users to put their kickflips, ollies and grinds on hold while some much needed repairs and improvements are completed.

To ensure a smoother ride and improved accessibility, contractors will be fixing up cracks in the skatepark’s concrete surface and blowouts around the steel edges. They will also improve the drainage in the park, thoroughly clean the dirt and grime off the concrete, and acid wash the whole park to improve traction for users.

Taupo District Council team lead asset/cemeteries Kieran Smith says the skatepark, which was built in 2000, is an important community asset.

"We’re making these improvements to make it safer, more skateable and a better facility for all," he says.

"We’re improving the overall user experience. We understand there may be frustrations around it being closed right now, but this work will make sure it can remain a valuable asset long into the future."

This work is expected to take about six weeks but this will depend on weather conditions.

If you would like to have your say on the Taupo Skatepark or the future of skateparks in the district, please complete the survey at www.taupo.govt.nz/skatepark.