2023 Australian Coastal Restoration Network Symposium to focus on large-scale restoration - Revive Our Gulf

Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 - 19:59

In mid May, moana-defenders from three iwi of Te Ika-a-MÄui head across the Tasman for one of the most important Australasian get-togethers on coastal conservation.

The focus of the 2023 Australian Coastal Restoration Network Symposium is on large-scale restoration.

Delegates from NgÄti Manuhiri, NgÄi Tai ki TÄmaki and NgÄti WhÄtua Årakei, along with the University of Auckland Institute of Marine Sciences and Mussel Reef Restoration Trust have been invited to the international hui in Townsville.

They’ll be sharing their experiences with other indigenous peoples, and receiving new ideas about how to help restore the mauri of the Hauraki Gulf.

The three iwi whose rohe borders on Tikapa Moana/Te Moananui-Ä-Toi have come together in an umbrella restoration project run by Revive our Gulf. https://www.reviveourgulf.org.nz/

The idea behind Revive our Gulf is to use kÅ«tai as ecosystem engineers, to cleanse and rebuild the biosphere of the gulf that's been badly damaged by dredging, sediment and over-fishing.

So far, Revive our Gulf has deployed 370 tonnes of kÅ«tai in two experimental projects around the Gulf.

The three iwi are at different stages in the kÅ«tai restoration journey. Ngati WhÄtua Årakei have been working on mussel restoration for years. NgÄti Manuhiri carried out their first kÅ«tai drop during matariki last year. NgÄi Tai is preparing restoration activities in their rohe moana.

One of the leading environmental charities in the world - The Nature Conservancy is sponsoring the delegation.