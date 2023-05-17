King Charles crowned best dressed pet in NZ Post stamp competition - NZ Post

Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 - 09:30

Move over King Charles III… there’s another King about to hit the spotlight in New Zealand.

Spencer, a pure-bred Cavalier King Charles spaniel, has been crowned winner of NZ Post’s Best Dressed pet and will feature on a special stamp collection - to be released in August 2023.

With a fondness for dressing up and a hefty Instagram following, Spencer’s stylish look stole the heart of the judges in NZ Post’s Pets of Aotearoa competition.

NZ Post’s Head of Stamps and Collectables Antony Harris said thousands of entries were received - with proud Kiwis keen to show off their cherished pets.

"We are excited to be putting out this special collection of Pets of Aotearoa New Zealand stamps and thank everyone who entered through our Collectables Facebook page."

There were four competition categories; Best Dressed, Cutest in Show, Cheekiest Rascal and Kiwi Spirit.

Spencer’s mum Karis Harland says it was love at first sight when her family went to view him from a Palmerston North breeder in 2020.

"He’s happy, chilled and the perfect personality for my two teenage boys," Karis said.

Three-year-old Spencer shares the house with his Cavalier sister Sadie Mae and cat tormentor Luna. When he’s not posing for photos, Spencer is a water-baby and prefers humans over other dogs.

With an impeccable fashion sense, Spencer (along with Sadie Mae and Luna) has his own Instagram page themagnificentpawskateers - with over 2000 followers.

"He’s very much an influencer," Karis laughed.

Taking out Cutest in Show was Seal Point Ragdoll Zita. The three-year-old likes to patrol her neighbourhood and also spends time posing for Instagram.

A Maroon-bellied Conure named Kea took out Cheekiest Rascal who in his spare time likes to steal orange juice, climb up sleeves and yells for attention - before switching back to an innocent chirp.

Kea’s owner Rebecca Burk says Kea is "so loved" he gets away with being cheeky.

"He doesn’t know he can fly - but now he will be flying everywhere as a stamp on NZ Post letters and parcels," she said.

And last but not least Kiwi Spirit goes to a New Zealand animal icon - Oh-Good the sheep. At 18 months old, Oh-Good has a love of eating Gingernuts and runs along the fence when excited by the sight of her owner pulling up in his truck.

All four winners will feature on NZ Post stamps which will go on sale on 2 August 2023. Stamps will be available online or in store.

Pets of Aotearoa New Zealand stamps winners:

$1.70- stamp: Best Dressed; Spencer, a three-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel.

$3.00- stamp: Cutest in Show; Zita, a three-year-old Seal Point Ragdoll.

$3.80- stamp: Cheekiest Rascal; Zea, a Maroon-bellied Conure.

$4.30- stamp: Kiwi Spirit; Oh-Good, an 18 month old sheep.

-final stamp prices subject to change.