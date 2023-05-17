Marlborough Matariki Event Fund open for applications - Marlborough Council

Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 - 09:49

Are you part of an organisation planning to hold an event to recognise Te Ra Aro ki a Matariki?

Marlborough District Council is seeking applications for the Manawatia te Kahui o Matariki Fund which celebrates and supports the regeneration and sustainability of matauranga Maori associated with Te Kahui o Matariki.

Councillor Jonathan Rosene, who will chair the decision-making panel awarding the funding, said the fund is a great way of elevating the importance of Maori culture and heritage within our community.

"I welcome the opportunity to chair this panel which will see Matariki stories and events come to life in Marlborough. These events will provide a platform for our community to learn more about Maori and share in the importance of Matariki," he said.

Council's Arts Culture and Heritage Project Lead, Nicola Neilson said the contestable fund, which is now open for applications, aims to support the community in hosting events that recognise not only Te Ra Aro ki a Matariki, the public holiday, but also the wider kaupapa and principles of Matariki.

"The fund will support costs integral to holding an event, which includes venue and equipment hire, marketing and promotion and other costs," she said.

While there is no maximum that can be applied for, it's likely between $2000 and $3000 will be awarded to support events.

Mrs Neilson said priority will be given to events that can demonstrate documented support from iwi.

For more information about the Manawatia te Kahui o Matariki Fund, or to apply go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/recreation/events/mnawatia-te-kahui-o-matariki-fund-marlborough-matariki-community-event-fund

Applications for the 2023 funding round close at 5.00 pm Friday 9 June 2023.