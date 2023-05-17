Work begins to prepare Palmy for its new connected bus network - Council

Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 - 10:00

Horizons and Palmerston North City Council are working together to get Palmy and Ashhurst ready for their new, fast, reliable, simple and frequent bus network.

Palmy and Ashhurst residents will soon start to see contractors measuring areas where improved bus stop infrastructure may be placed.

Horizons manager transport services Mark Read says the work, funded from the Waka Kotahi Transport Choices programme, will enhance bus stop infrastructure ahead of the city’s new network launching in February 2024.

"The new network is a significant upgrade for Palmerston North and Ashhurst residents. Services will more than double across the network. Buses will run every 15 minutes on main routes through Palmerston North during peak times and every 30 minutes outside of that," says Mr Read.

"It will also be a more comfortable experience both on and off the bus, with the incoming electric bus fleet - the first fully electric fleet in Aotearoa New Zealand - smoother, quieter and more environmentally friendly than the current diesel fleet.

"Replacing the current circular routes with direct services will make trips easier to plan and quicker to complete, giving residents a better way to get to where they need to go.

"The new routes mostly focus on key arterial roads through the city. There are differences between the current and new networks though, which means we have to put in new stops and shelters on some streets. We have maps on our website showing the new network and its routes."

Palmerston North City Council’s transport manager Hamish Featonby says images showing the new shelters will be released in the coming months.

"Currently we’re working on finalising where the new stops will be located, and the design of the four different types of shelters," Mr Featonby says.

"Our contractors are also looking at where the new shelters will be to assess whether there is an impact on trees, parking, or underground services. Once everything is confirmed we’ll release images showing the new shelters and more info about when they’re being installed. We’ll be in touch with residents directly in front of the stops where there are changes"

For more information about the Waka Kotahi Transport Choices programme, which is funding this work, head to Transport Choices programme | Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (nzta.govt.nz)

See bit.ly/PNbusupgrade for more information about the new network.

For more information about the infrastructure upgrades, head to New bus stops and shelters | Palmerston North City Council.