Final stage of work for Mahara gets underway - Kapiti Coast District Council

Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 - 10:51

External works now underway near Mahara Place in Waikanae signal the last major phase of work before the new Mahara reopens, reports KÄpiti Coast District Council.

The works aim to improve access to Mahara Place and create a plaza-like feel for the area. They involve building new footpaths, modifying the pedestrian ramp into Mahara Place, as well as installing new lighting, seating and bike racks. New footpaths will be built in stages near the entrance into Mahara Place, along Aputa Lane to Olive Grove Café, and from Marae Lane to Mahara Gallery. Footpaths close to the gallery will be built first to support its reopening.

Sean Mallon, Group Manager Infrastructure Services says depending on weather and other factors, the works should be finished around September/October.

"Our contractor will carry out loud concrete cutting works mostly during evening shifts from 4pm to 4am to minimise impacts businesses and visitors to Mahara Place. This is scheduled to take place over five nights from Wednesday 17 May.

"The site hoarding will remain in place for as long as possible to separate people from the construction works. We’ve also built a temporary structure around the work area to protect the new gallery from dust and debris," said Mr Mallon.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. Please take care and follow the direction of signs, and traffic controllers who are there to help people move around safely.

Meanwhile, the Mahara Gallery Trust team is busy planning for their move into the new gallery. Before exhibitions can be mounted and the Field Collection installed, the building’s management systems, such as heating, cooling and humidity controls, need to be commissioned. Information and audio-visual systems are also being installed.

The Trust is planning a series of opening events for mid-September to celebrate the gallery’s reopening to the public.

More information at kapiticoast.govt.nz/mahara-gallery or maharagallery.org.nz