Hawke's Bay Disaster Relief Trust funds $2.3 million to councils for cyclone impacted families - Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 - 10:53

A bulk payment of $2.3 million from the Hawkes Bay Disaster Relief Trust will go to mayoral relief funds in Wairoa, Central Hawkes Bay, Napier and Hastings District.

The bulk payments were recently approved by the trustees, made up of the region’s mayors and Chair, of the Hawkes Bay Disaster Relief Trust.

This will enable district and city councils to make targeted payments, if they choose, to those directly impacted by flooding and remain out of their family homes due to cyclone-related damage.

The bulk payments are about the equivalent of $2,000 per stickered property.

Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund and Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says the trustees recognise the need to support individuals and families who have been significantly impacted by flooding and have continuing costs.

"We believe that the public making contributions to the fund intended that donations go to those most heavily impacted," she said.

"We are grateful for the numerous and generous donations that have allowed us to continue to help our people here in Hawke’s Bay."

The mayors and Chair also recognise that in some instances emergency accommodation and insurance payments have stopped in these areas and families require ongoing relief.

Each mayoral fund will set criteria for distribution of funds.

To date, the Disaster Relief Trust has approved and paid out $2.3 million to 4,900 applicants.