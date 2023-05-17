'Stakeholders look at what's on offer for Amberley youth'

Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 - 12:55

From small-bore shooting to St John Youth, boxing and art - for a rural town, Amberley has a lot to offer young people, a youth stakeholder group has revealed.

Twenty-two stakeholders working with youth in Amberley met this month at Hurunui District Council to look at what is on offer for young people, how to signpost activities and how to fill gaps in provision.

Hurunui District Council Youth Development Officer Jo Sherwood said the meeting was the first in a series of community conversations that will take place with a range of representatives, including, but not limited to, Hurunui Youth Council, community, cultural and sporting organisations, local schools, the Dead Boring home-schooling group, local Police and Inspire Church.

Sherwood said the challenge that lay ahead was "getting young people to know about what is on offer and where to go to find out".

Hurunui Youth Councillor Aliannah Thomson said it had been difficult to find out what was available to young people when she moved to Amberley from Wellington a year ago. The Rangiora High School student said she had relied on friends, school newsletters and social media for information.

"Feedback from our rangatahi/young people has identified activities that our young people want to see in Amberley. High on the list include bike and mountain bike ramps, tramping and outdoor activities, gaming clubs, skills workshops and training, and activities for young people with disabilities," said Sherwood.

Sherwood said one of the next steps is to collate a guide to activities that would crafted by the town’s young people and build further connections among stakeholders and young people.