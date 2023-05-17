Budget 2023 - What Women Want

Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 - 20:38

The newly founded Women's Rights Party is hoping that tomorrow the Government will address issues that continue to challenge women across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Women’s Rights Party National Secretary, Jill Ovens, says from childcare to paid maternity leave, pay equity to funding for women’s health priorities, women need the Government to step up and start resourcing these and other areas properly.

"We are hoping that healthcare gets a boost to help women care for themselves and families, including additional subsidies at GP level and other primary health care services."

She says reports of delays in breast screening that have been harming women are really concerning.

"The health system can’t blame Covid as the delays go back to 2017. Women who were supposed to have a routine mammogram in 60 days had to wait six months. Nearly 60 were found to have had breast cancer and had to wait for treatment and surgery, as well as delays in reconstructive surgery that can take four years or more."

Ms Ovens says the health system has been distracted by a radical gender ideology that focuses on gender identity training and posters, using "correct" pronouns and language, and we have seen has seen a huge increase in the use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to treat gender dysphoria, especially with young girls.

"We would like to see the Government’s Budget focus resourcing basic public services that directly impact on women and girls, like protecting sex-based rights, and providing health and education services, income support, and housing."