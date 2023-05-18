Locky Docks making cycling safer and easier at Wellington Airport

Thursday, 18 May, 2023 - 11:11

Biking to and from Wellington Airport is now a lot easier with 10 new ‘Locky Docks’ installed, providing free and extremely safe bike parking.

The charging and locking stations are created by New Zealand company Big Street Bikers and are the first at any airport in New Zealand.

Wellington Airport’s Head of Transport Cameron Jackson says:

"The Locky Docks provide peace of mind so people can feel comfortable leaving a bike here while travelling.

"It makes cycling a more attractive option for travellers, and they’re also valuable for the several thousand staff who work across the airport precinct."

Big Street Bikers co-founder Cleve Cameron says:

"Many people understandably feel nervous about leaving their bike unattended while travelling. Locky Docks are a great solution to this problem, removing a potential barrier and encouraging people to use a bike when previously they wouldn’t have thought to.

"There are 40 Locky Docks around New Zealand already and they are hugely popular with users who constantly ask us for more.

"This is part of a planned 300 sites around the country, giving people more healthy and fun transport options while reducing emissions."

How they work

â Locky Docks are free and easy to use. Simply lift the barrier arm, place the bike, and activate using the Locky Dock app. Then close the arm and wait for the beep.

â The Locky Docks are located in Wellington Airport’s dedicated bicycle parking area under cover on the ground floor near the terminal entry. A bike fix-it station with tools and a bike pump are also provided.

Further information

â ‘How to Locky Dock’ video is here.

â More information on cycling at Wellington Airport is available here.