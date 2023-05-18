'NZME grows travel and lifestyle offering in partnership with Channel 9 Australia'

Thursday, 18 May, 2023 - 12:57

A new partnership that will see Getaway - Australia’s most famous, longest-playing travel and lifestyle television show, now broadcast to Kiwis has been announced by New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Channel 9 Australia.

Getaway has been running in Australia for more than 30 years and is dedicated to showcasing different tourism and travel destinations and experiences across the world. Through the new partnership NZME will have exclusive rights to share content from the television broadcast quality episodes across NZME’s many platforms, including via the NZ Herald’s online travel section. A special launch event was held in central Auckland and was attended by Getaway host and former Home and Away star, Lincoln Lewis.

Murray Kirkness, NZ Herald Acting Managing Editor, says NZME reaches 3.2 million Kiwis- intending on travelling, and being able to showcase new, high-quality, exciting travel and lifestyle content to that audience is fantastic.

"We know that Kiwis love to travel and explore both domestically and internationally. This partnership means that we can provide new, high-quality content for our audience to be able to give them ideas for their next getaway. NZME has a huge audience when it comes to potential travellers, and 84 percent of New Zealand’s luxury travellers come to NZME. That makes us the perfect partner to showcase this awesome content, thanks to Channel 9," he says.

Paul Hancox, NZME Chief Commercial Officer, says as well as being excellent news for NZME’s audiences, the new partnership opens up exciting opportunities for NZME’s advertising clients, including those in the travel industry.

"We’re really excited to be able to introduce another unique and high value opportunity for our clients. This new partnership will allow our advertisers to align their own bespoke offers with the destinations that feature in the Getaway content we are sharing. Partnering with international media organisations like Channel 9 helps us give further life and longevity to their content, whilst also sharing material that is hugely interesting and relevant for Kiwi audiences and customers. We are really pleased to be partnering with Channel 9 to launch this new collaborative approach," he says.

The segments to be shared include a trip to the Cook islands to the luxurious relaxation and wellness offerings of the Nautilus Resort Rarotonga , an adrenaline filled zipline experience on Hawaii’s famous North Shore, dolphin spotting and gin tasting in our own very beautiful Akaroa, mud-crabbing in the world’s oldest living rainforest - the Daintree in Queensland, and a unique eco-trax experience in Fiji exploring the historic sugar cane railway, along with many more.