Otaio wins NZ's best tasting tap water title - Waimate District Council

Thursday, 18 May, 2023 - 21:20

All municipal water suppliers in New Zealand have been invited to compete in the National Water Taste Test and submit a sample of their finest drop to the Water Industry Operations Group of New Zealand (WIOG). The award for New Zealand’s Best Tasting Tap Water will be decided in Dunedin on 18 May at the annual WIOG conference.

The National Water Taste Test, sponsored by Ixom, is a fun way to raise awareness of the quality of drinking water in New Zealand, and to recognise the efforts of local water operators and their teams to deliver valuable water services to their communities. The winner will have bragging rights over the other water suppliers in New Zealand for the next 12 months.

Water samples are subjected to a blind taste test and rated according to the ‘Water Tasting Wheel’, which outlines some of the attributes that water professionals use when judging water such as colour, clarity, odour and taste. Think ‘wine tasting’ without needing to spit out the samples and you won’t be far wrong.

"Many of us turn on taps for a drink, to cook and to shower, with little thought as to the complexities involved in operating and maintaining the water infrastructure," said Joshua McIndoe, Chair, WIOG. "The competition acknowledges the individuals and organisations that are stepping up to make sure their communities are supplied with safe drinking water every day."

Mr McIndoe also credited Ixom’s support of the National Water Taste Test event. "Thanks to Ixom’s unwavering commitment and support of the industry, we have been able to continue running the competition."

"Ixom is proud to be the sponsor of the prestigious 2023 Best Tasting Tap Water award," said Sean Eccles, General Manager New Zealand, Ixom. "Ixom has been involved in water treatment for almost a century. We supply chemicals to water treatment plants all over New Zealand to help ensure that the country continues to have world-class, high-quality water."