Up to $100,000 available for climate action projects - apply now! - Kapiti Coast District Council

Friday, 19 May, 2023 - 10:36

Anyone with a project or idea that promotes climate action that will benefit the KÄpiti Coast District is invited to apply for a grant to help bring their idea to fruition.

KÄpiti Coast District Council’s strategy, operations, and finance committee has allocated $200,000 over two years towards the grants. Year One (totalling $100,000) is open for applications from Monday 22 May.

Committee chair Cr Sophie Handford urged anyone with a good idea to apply for a grant.

"We’re wide open to ideas for climate action that will leave a lasting legacy for the benefit of KÄpiti, not matter where the initiatives or ideas come from. They could be home-grown, national, or even international projects that could be established here for the benefit of our district," Cr Handford said.

Council envisaged the grants could support a range of initiatives such as, but not limited to, projects in education, transport, business, technology, agriculture, horticulture, nature conservation and restoration, she said.

"We want to help empower community projects and action that will help us reduce emissions, build a culture of climate change action, and improve community resilience.

"No action is too small - cumulatively we can have a big impact. This is about developing a mindset of climate action and creating resilient communities," Cr Handford said.

Council wanted to make the application process as smooth and uncomplicated as possible, she said.

"If large amounts of funding are sought, Council of course needs to see a detailed and rigorous business case.

"We understand this involves a lot of work. That’s why we’re offering applicants seeking $30,000 or more the opportunity to test their idea with us first to see whether it’s worth putting the mahi into a full application."

Applicants are encouraged to discuss their project ideas with Council staff: please email Climate.Sustainability@kapiticoast.govt.nz

Applications open on Monday 22 May and close at 11.59pm Sunday 9 July.

Full information and criteria are on the Council website at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/ClimateActionGrants.