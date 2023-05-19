Otaio water supply tastiest water in the country - Waimate District Council

Friday, 19 May, 2023 - 12:34

At the National Water Taste Test hosted by the Water Industry Operations Group (WIOG) held yesterday in Dunedin, the Waimate District’s Otaio water supply has been declared the tastiest water in New Zealand. The supply has previously been a finalist in 2019 and 2021.

Earlier this month, Waimate councillors, at an open workshop performed a blind taste test on water samples from three Waimate water supplies, and Otaio was a clear winner based on colour, clarity, smell and taste. It was selected as our official entry to the competition.

Dan Mitchell, Asset Group Manager, said at the time that he was confident that the Otaio supply will be in the top three. The win validates our confidence and reinforces our decision to invest in our water infrastructure. It is also a testament to the hard work of our staff to ensure that our community has access to safe and tasty water.

The judges and WIOG Chair have congratulated the Council for delivering safe, great-tasting tap water, and delivering it to a standard now declared the best in New Zealand.

Mayor Craig Rowley congratulated the team, and said, "It is pleasing to see the hard work done by staff being acknowledged. It reinforces the ability of small rural councils like ours to deliver the highest quality drinking water."