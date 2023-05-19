Pets to get on board Connect Urban bus services - Horizons Regional Council

Friday, 19 May, 2023 - 13:26

Connect has launched a trial policy allowing pets onboard its urban bus services.

Horizons Regional Council’s manager transport services Mark Read says Connect will be trialling this policy until the end of October on its urban services, as well as implementing updates to the food and drink policy.

"We want to allow flexibility and ensure our policies match with other public transport services across the country," says Mr Read.

"To be eligible to ride, domestic pets must be contained in a carrier which can either sit on the lap of their caregiver or fit in the designated luggage storage area onboard the bus.

"This means, unfortunately, large dogs who are unable to be contained in a carrier of this size - with the exception of service dogs - will not be able to ride at this stage.

"Travellers taking a pet onboard are required to take responsibility for their pet, cleaning any mess it makes, ensuring the safety of the pet and other passengers on board, and getting their pet on and off the bus.

"Existing rules around priority seating remain. This means caregivers bringing pets onboard must make room for wheelchair users, the elderly, caregivers with prams or small children, and pregnant mothers.

"Pets will travel for free on any of the eligible services with a paying caregiver. At this stage, there is no limit to the type of pet, as long as they are able to be contained within a suitable pet carrier.

"Upon completion of the trial period, Horizons may conduct a survey to collect feedback from the community on the pet policy.

"Bus drivers also have the right to refuse entry or remove pets and passengers if they believe they are a nuisance or a health and safety hazard to themselves and/or passengers."

"The new policy updates also implement standards for bringing food and drinks on board," says Mr Read.

"Hot food is not to be consumed on board, while cold food can only be consumed for medical reasons. These rules help us minimise the risk of spills and other mess. You are, however, allowed to transport food home.

"Drinks with a sealed and secured lid are able to be consumed on board bus services. The zero-alcohol tolerance policy on board remains in place.

"These food and drink policies are largely in place across most of the country’s public transport systems already, and Connect is updating their policies to match these standards."

To read the full policy and guidelines or find more information about Connect and public transport services in the Horizons region, see www.horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport.