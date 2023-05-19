Te Ara Ako o Collaborative Aotearoa Study Tour May 2023

Friday, 19 May, 2023 - 16:03

Collaborative Aotearoa are hosting an international study tour this month, after 2020 plans were pausedby Covid19.

The tour will focus on indigenous leadership and equity of outcomes for priority populations. The study tour delegates will visit several countries to learn from other high performing, innovative, primary and community care systems. The focus is on sharing and learning about integrated care systems as well as building strong connections with the host organisations. The tour delegation will gain fresh perspectives and experiences to support the health reforms and multi sector collaboration that delivers real community change.

The study tour learnings will be shared across primary and community care and as part of the 2023 Collaborative Aotearoa Conference in August at the Wellington TÄkina ConFerence Centre. The theme includes "Me pÄhea tÄtau e Äwhina ai? How can we help?" and catalysing change to support Hauora. The learnings will support leaders in the redesign of primary and community care systems, specifically aiming to deliver on the vision of achieving Hauora, health and wellbeing for all New Zealanders.

Chief Executive and co-host of the Study Tour, Amarjit Maxwell, said: "Our study tour represents multiple sectors, including primary health care, local government, and community organisations. This supports the deep collaboration we’re building to achieve health equity. The shared learning gained will support the transformation that is expected across primary and community care in Aotearoa as part of our Pae Ora Healthy Futures Legislation."

IrihÄpeti Mahuika, Chair of Collaborative Aotearoa and co-host of the Study Tour says that "Te Ara Ako is the name of our study tour and it is unique in that we have strong indigenous leaders standing in partnership with our non-MÄori leaders from across community and primary care in Aotearoa, NewZealand. As well as learning from our hosts across Alberta, Ontario, and the UK, we also have our own richness to share which our generous hosts are very interested in, and our delegations are representing with pride and mana".

The first part of the tour has included Alberta Health, the Tamarack Institute, Greater Hamilton OntarioHealth Team, Indigenous Primary Health Care Council and North York Health. A key takeaway is our affinity with our Canadian indigenous peoples - the mantra was clear "indigenous health in indigenous hands". Eddie Edmonds, Manager of Healthy Families, Hutt Valley says he was "blown away by the

investment in the Alberta Community Health Hub, that included a teaching kitchen, fitness centre and a spiritual centre for indigenous ceremonies. The challenge with this new centre is ensuring whÄnau see themselves in a modern-day health context". Other gems include the recognition of elders as wisdom keepers and capturing stories of strength to create real systems change for our whÄnau and communities. The delegation will continue to share their learnings via multiple platforms over the coming weeks.

The study tour concludes on 24 May with the International Conference on Integrated Care, being held in Antwerp, Belgium where a number of the team will be sharing the mahi of Aotearoa, New Zealand.

About Collaborative Aotearoa

Collaborative Aotearoa (the Collaborative) is a national network of primary health care organisations and supporting partners committed to pursuing a vision focused on the health and wellbeing for whÄnau and communities.

The Collaborative has committed to expanding its reach to support its networks and continue to bring focus to equitable access to more general practices and communities across Aotearoa.

We are connective catalysts.

Bringing people and ideas together to explore new ways of being. Building new relationships to see a bigger picture. To inspire and guide real, meaningful, change.

We are audacious pragmatists.

Empowering whÄnau / family, organisations and communities to think in leaps, not baby steps. A "cando" provider of the best tools and practices available to keep them on the path to the change they seek for themselves.

We are courageous allies.

Tuned in to the people and their needs. Committed to walking alongside them to help overcome the barriers on their journey to creating solutions with the people, by the people.

Our Collaborative supports models of care across general practices and community organisations. Specifically, the Health Care Home model of care including digital health to support greater access to primary care. More recently to support the vision of Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) legislation, we have embarked on a collective impact approach to support localities by creating Collective Action with Communities that is uniquely Aotearoa and whÄnau led.