Makino floodgates operated as Horizons Region monitored

Sunday, 21 May, 2023 - 12:04

Horizons Regional Council emergency management staff are responding as rainfall across the region impacts multiple areas.

Horizons emergency operations centre controller Dr Jon Roygard says staff have been monitoring the situation throughout the weekend, with multiple waterways rising as rain fell.

"We operated the Makino floodgates at 2am on Sunday, closing them to divert water away from the Feilding township. The gates were reopened later in the morning, but were shut again just before 9am as the Makino Stream rose again.

"We are aware of flooding overnight in Marton and Whanganui, which resulted in localised evacuations, road closures, and landslips, and are in contact with territorial authorities in those areas.

"There are power outages across the region, especially in the Marton area, with work underway to restore power to those affected.

"Rangitīkei District Council have a few people and a cat at a Civil Defence Centre in Marton, and are establishing another centre in Bulls. People who were evacuated in Whanganui have been provided accommodation, and many have been able to return home on Sunday morning.

"Multiple roads, including state highways, are closed as a result. People should avoid travel where possible and take extra care if they do need to travel.

"Other parts of the region, including Tararua, Pōhangina and the lower Manawatū River area, have coped with the rainfall. We do not anticipate having to operate the Moutoa floodgates.

"The weather and tide has pushed water into the carpark at the Manawatū Marine Boating Club at Foxton Beach. Staff will monitor the situation and assess if the flood barrier needs to be deployed."

Dr Roygard says upcoming rain is not forecast to be heavy, but it will be steady and fall on already saturated catchments.

"Staff are installing the flood barrier at Hoihere Road near Feilding as a precautionary measure for that section of the Ōroua River.

"The Turakina River is expected to rise, but current forecasts indicate it will stay within its channel. However, there is concern the Koitiata community may be isolated.

"While the Tutaenui Stream near Bulls and Marton has peaked and is falling, we continue to monitor the situation there and across the rest of the region and will respond as needed."

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24-hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz.

Updates will also be posted to the Manawatū-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz. For road closures, delays, and warnings please see https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/manawatu-whanganui/