Waterways begin to drop across Horizons Region

Sunday, 21 May, 2023 - 15:11

Horizons Regional Council emergency management staff are continuing to monitor the situation as river levels begin to drop across the region.

Horizons emergency operations centre controller Dr Jon Roygard says most waterways across the region are falling or forecast to begin falling on Sunday afternoon.

"The Turakina River is expected to peak on Sunday afternoon and will likely result in Koitiata becoming isolated. Rangitīkei District Council has plans in place to support the community.

"Rangitīkei District Council are also working with the lines company to restore power to the Hunterville rural water scheme, which provides water to Hunterville and the surrounding rural area. Power is expected to be restored on Sunday afternoon.

"While the Manawatū River near the Moutua floodgates is rising, water levels are forecast to stay well below gate operation levels."

Dr Roygard says the forecast looks positive, with rain easing on Sunday afternoon and evening, but it will take time for water to recede.

"There was some overtopping of stopbanks along the Makino Stream to the south of Feilding, but this has reduced significantly. We will inspect the area in the coming week to check for any damage to stream infrastructure.

"Water levels at the Manawatū Marine Boating Club at Foxton Beach have dropped and we do not anticipate deploying the flood barrier there."

Dr Roygard says the Tutaenui Stream has caused some flooding on the northern side of Bulls, but has peaked and is falling.

"Flooding has closed multiple roads, including state highways in and around Rangitīkei, so people should check road conditions before travelling.

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24-hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz.

Updates will also be posted to the Manawatū-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz. For road closures, delays, and warnings please see https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/manawatu-whanganui/