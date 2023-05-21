Counting on the community: One New Zealand Warriors team up with Stats NZ to support Hawke's Bay census collection

Sunday, 21 May, 2023 - 16:08

A partnership between Stats NZ and the One New Zealand Warriors aims to support more people in the Hawke’s Bay to be counted in the 2023 Census, Stats NZ said today. In collaboration with the Napier City Council, people will be offered tickets to the NRL fixture between the One New Zealand Warriors and Brisbane Broncos at McLean Park in Napier on Saturday 27 May if they turn up and complete their census forms at local events leading up to the match.

"The goal is to get more people completing census forms. Working with the One New Zealand Warriors is an opportunity to engage parts of the community in a way that resonates for them," said Simon Mason, Deputy Government Statistician and Deputy Chief Executive Census and Collection Operations. "Data from this census will be a critical input to the recovery and rebuild of the region after Cyclone Gabrielle, and we want to encourage and support every person to contribute to that future by taking part in the census."

Working with community partners to engage diverse communities across Aotearoa New Zealand has been a feature of 2023 Census. Stats NZ has engaged new community partners in the latter stages of the census to lift participation where the response has been lowest. A collaboration with the One New Zealand Warriors for their Auckland home game in April raised the profile of the census with priority response groups and resulted in around 2,000 census forms being completed.

"In cyclone impacted areas, we understand that the census has not been a priority for some people. We hope that this opportunity will encourage more people to take part. Every completed census form counts!" said Simon Mason.

The One New Zealand Warriors have been strong advocates of the 2023 Census, with a deep connection to their community underscoring the importance of every person being counted and reflected in the census data. "We urge our Warriors’ whÄnau to participate in the census, supporting their communities just as they support us. This data will play a crucial role in bolstering community wellbeing, a top priority following Cyclone Gabrielle," One New Zealand Warriors CEO, Cameron George said.

To secure tickets to the match on Saturday 27 May, people can complete their census at the One New Zealand Warriors open training session at McLeans Park on Friday 26 May, where there will also be the opportunity to engage with the team. Stats NZ is holding census support events where tickets will also be available (details below).

The census provides an understanding of all the people in Aotearoa New Zealand and where they are living. It is a complete picture of life in our cities, towns, rural areas, and outer islands. Census data is used by government, councils, iwi, community organisations, and businesses to make decisions about funding and location of health and community services, and infrastructure like roads.

Stats NZ understands the value of the information people share in the census, and are committed to high standards of privacy, security, and confidentiality at all times to keep it safe. People’s information is never shared with any other agency or organisation. Tickets will be offered at the following events for completion of census forms (check www.census.govt.nz/warriors for updates and more information): Tuesday 23 May 2023, 4.15pm to 7.00pm

Flaxmere Community Centre, 400 Swansea Road, Flaxmere Hastings.

Wednesday 24 May 2023, 4.15pm to 7.00pm

Flaxmere Community Centre, 400 Swansea Road, Flaxmere, Hastings.

Friday 26 May 2023, from 9.30am (signing session 10.45-11.30am)

One New Zealand Warriors open training session

Meet your favourite players including local hero and Warriors' captain Tohu Harris at a signing session from 10:45am to11:30am. There will also be a BBQ.

McLean Park, Latham Street, Napier South, Napier 4110.