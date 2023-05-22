Entries open for New Zealand Beer Awards 2023

Monday, 22 May, 2023 - 11:52

Entries opened this week for the New Zealand Beer Awards, New Zealand’s most prestigious beer competition.

In its 17th year, the New Zealand Beer Awards, managed by the Brewers Guild of New Zealand, recognises excellence in beer as well as other accolades across New Zealand’s brewing industry. The competition is open to commercial brewers of all production sizes in New Zealand.

This year the New Zealand Beer Awards is again inviting entries from outside of New Zealand, with the inclusion of the Champion International Brewery Trophy, which has not been a part of the awards since 2019. "With the disruption of the past few years behind us, it seemed a good time to reintroduce the International category," said Competition Manager, Jo Gear. "The NZBA team is very much looking forward to welcoming the international entries back to our competition."

The judging is taking place at Riccarton Park, Christchurch in July. Executive Director of the Brewers Guild, Melanie Kees says, "Running the judging in July and presenting the awards at the Gala dinner in August, seems to work well for the industry. These dates allow brewers time to prepare entries and to join in the celebrations prior to their busy months in the lead up to summer."

The competition will see some of the best beer judges from New Zealand and across the Tasman gather to taste and score beers, across 15 different trophy classes during the 2.5 days event. Last year saw well over 820 entries, and a 10% increase overall in medals awarded, testament to the quality of beers that are being entered, not to mention how highly regarded the competition is.

This year sees 24 judges, 8 trainee judges and 26 stewards. The Brewers Guild ‘Steward to Judge’ programme was created in 2019 to support members of the industry in development to become a judge, which, in turn will expand the pool of qualified beer judges in New Zealand. "We are thrilled that this year we have moved a few our volunteers into new roles, both as judges and trainee judges. This is testament to how the programme can work to support and grow our beer judging talent onshore," said Ms Kees.

The New Zealand Beer Awards also celebrate the wider industry with trophies for beer packaging, beer tourism and sustainability initiatives. The Morton Coutts Award for Innovation, which many will know as one of the most prestigious in the industry, has also had a revamp this year. Matt Wilson, Managing Director of DB Breweries, says the new award has an increased focus on recognising individuals with smart ideas and out-of-the-box innovations, regardless of size or scale. "Kiwis are born innovators, and we believe

innovation is worth celebrating. So, if you have had a bright idea, whether it is a simple tweak you made to the way you brew, package or deliver a product, a new process that makes customer service smoother, or a smarter way of running your brewery, it’s your turn to shine," said Wilson.

The industry conference and expo are also making a comeback this year, as is the formal gala dinner where New Zealand Beer Award winners will be presented with their trophies and medals. "We are looking forward to celebrating 2023’s winners at the Gala Dinner, to be held at Wigram Airforce Museum on August 5", said Ms Kees. "It will be the first time since 2019, that as an industry we have all managed to celebrate together so it will be an extra special evening," she added.

Information about the competition and how to enter can be found at www.brewersguild.org.nz/nzba/competition-information/

Entries close on Friday 30 June.