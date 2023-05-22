|
WhÄnau Ora has launched a statement on its bold vision for greater MÄori aspiration and inspiration.
Visible across billboards, bus stops, and televisions across Aotearoa, Our Future is MÄori speaks to the simple assertion that MÄori must - and will - take charge of their own future.
Using impactful imagery of whÄnau from around Aotearoa, the campaign is a reminder of Tino-rangatiratanga and stresses the eï¬ectiveness of a for MÄori by MÄori approach to supporting WhÄnau wellbeing across the country.
Recent national events like cyclones, ï¬ooding, and COVID have underlined WhÄnau Ora’s ability to quickly respond to community needs and eï¬ectively deliver services designed by local whÄnau delivering local solutions
While Budget 2023 saw an uplift in the WhÄnau Ora funding, we recognise that it continues to be underfunded in favour of other top down agencies delivering to MÄori.
Chief Operating Oï¬cer of the WhÄnau Ora commissioning agency for Te Ika a MÄui (North Island), Awerangi Tamihere says a future focussed message is imperative as we move past a diï¬cult last three years.
"MÄori continue to bear the brunt of inequity, inequities highlighted even more so over the last three challenging years. We know all too well that the historical and ongoing structural inequities sees MÄori overrepresented in several negative statistics in Aotearoa. WhÄnau Ora providers are committed to reversing these numbers by supporting positive outcomes for MÄori," she says.
The Our Future is MÄori campaign comes a week after the Reducing Child Poverty Outcomes Report was released, which highlighted that belief coupled with aspiration are key determinants for whÄnau achieving enduring outcomes. The campaign will act as a lever for whÄnau transformation, as MÄori move from crisis, to stability, to resilience moving forward.
WhÄnau Ora Chair, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, says Our Future is MÄori represents the urgent need for MÄori to take control of their own destiny and create mobility in stubborn statistics.
"MÄori are the solution, they are not the problem and we are tired of the negative connotations associated with who we are, what we do and how we do it. The messages, the images and the mana in this campaign are all an overdue mirror we need to hold up high for ourselves, for each other and for our mokopuna to change the narrative and stand tall. Solutions of change will come from our communities and right now we are happy to lead that charge because this is our country, this is our future and we deserve it".
Often relegated to providing crisis services in situations like COVID vaccinations or post-cyclone, WhÄnau Ora has shown it is also the best delivery arm for other, more future-focused projects.
Captured over the course of two years, the campaign was developed in partnership with creative agency Motion Sickness, with key activity running over the next six weeks across digital, TV, and out-of-home media.
Set to the backdrop of ‘TÅ«tira Mai NgÄ Iwi’ (a unique arrangement performed by Kahurangi at Takitimu Marae), the suite of hero ï¬lms, portraits, and bold statements of belief give an honest portrait the realities of MÄori whÄnau and thriving communities interwoven with WhÄnau Ora throughout Aotearoa.
There is strength in knowledge, and there is strength in whakapapa. WhÄnau Ora are carving the way forth, in an ode to those who have come before. A path for MÄori, by MÄori.
