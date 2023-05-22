Monday, 22 May, 2023 - 12:08

WhÄnau Ora has launched a statement on its bold vision for greater MÄori aspiration and inspiration.

Visible across billboards, bus stops, and televisions across Aotearoa, Our Future is MÄori speaks to the simple assertion that MÄori must - and will - take charge of their own future.

Using impactful imagery of whÄnau from around Aotearoa, the campaign is a reminder of Tino-rangatiratanga and stresses the eï¬ectiveness of a for MÄori by MÄori approach to supporting WhÄnau wellbeing across the country.

Recent national events like cyclones, ï¬ooding, and COVID have underlined WhÄnau Ora’s ability to quickly respond to community needs and eï¬ectively deliver services designed by local whÄnau delivering local solutions

While Budget 2023 saw an uplift in the WhÄnau Ora funding, we recognise that it continues to be underfunded in favour of other top down agencies delivering to MÄori.

Chief Operating Oï¬cer of the WhÄnau Ora commissioning agency for Te Ika a MÄui (North Island), Awerangi Tamihere says a future focussed message is imperative as we move past a diï¬cult last three years.

"MÄori continue to bear the brunt of inequity, inequities highlighted even more so over the last three challenging years. We know all too well that the historical and ongoing structural inequities sees MÄori overrepresented in several negative statistics in Aotearoa. WhÄnau Ora providers are committed to reversing these numbers by supporting positive outcomes for MÄori," she says.

The Our Future is MÄori campaign comes a week after the Reducing Child Poverty Outcomes Report was released, which highlighted that belief coupled with aspiration are key determinants for whÄnau achieving enduring outcomes. The campaign will act as a lever for whÄnau transformation, as MÄori move from crisis, to stability, to resilience moving forward.

WhÄnau Ora Chair, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, says Our Future is MÄori represents the urgent need for MÄori to take control of their own destiny and create mobility in stubborn statistics.

"MÄori are the solution, they are not the problem and we are tired of the negative connotations associated with who we are, what we do and how we do it. The messages, the images and the mana in this campaign are all an overdue mirror we need to hold up high for ourselves, for each other and for our mokopuna to change the narrative and stand tall. Solutions of change will come from our communities and right now we are happy to lead that charge because this is our country, this is our future and we deserve it".

Often relegated to providing crisis services in situations like COVID vaccinations or post-cyclone, WhÄnau Ora has shown it is also the best delivery arm for other, more future-focused projects.

Captured over the course of two years, the campaign was developed in partnership with creative agency Motion Sickness, with key activity running over the next six weeks across digital, TV, and out-of-home media.

Set to the backdrop of ‘TÅ«tira Mai NgÄ Iwi’ (a unique arrangement performed by Kahurangi at Takitimu Marae), the suite of hero ï¬lms, portraits, and bold statements of belief give an honest portrait the realities of MÄori whÄnau and thriving communities interwoven with WhÄnau Ora throughout Aotearoa.

There is strength in knowledge, and there is strength in whakapapa. WhÄnau Ora are carving the way forth, in an ode to those who have come before. A path for MÄori, by MÄori.