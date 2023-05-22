Stickered home owners to receive support payment - Napier City Council

Monday, 22 May, 2023 - 15:50

A recent boost to the Napier Mayoral Relief Fund will be given directly to residential property owners most severely impacted by February’s Cyclone Gabrielle.

Property owners whose homes were red or yellow stickered will receive $2,000 each thanks to a bulk payment from the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust. The $2.3M worth of funding has been shared across Mayoral Relief Funds in Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay.

Napier Mayor, Kirsten Wise, says the payments are a welcome relief to those displaced from the Cyclone.

"Many people in our community are still staying with whÄnau and friends, while others are in temporary accommodation nearly four months on. We hope this payment will go some way in assisting them in their recovery, whatever that looks like for them," Mayor Wise says.

"We are grateful to the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust for the much-needed support."

The payments will be allocated to the rates account of red or yellow stickered residential properties. Owners of these properties can request this payment to be transferred to their bank account by contacting the Rates Team via email rates@napier.govt.nz or phone 06 835 7579.