Metal Recycling Association welcomes arc furnace installation at NZ Steel

Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 - 10:44

The NZ Association of Metal Recyclers was pleasantly surprised by the joint announcement by Government and NZ Steel about the forthcoming installation of an energy-efficient electric arc furnace at the company’s Glenbrook site. The Association notes both the potential opportunity this represents in meeting NZ’s carbon abatement goals and that the use of scrap metal in steel making is one of the best ways to achieve those goals.

"NZ has lacked the re-manufacturing capacity for scrap steel for some time," says Joseph Gibson, the Association’s president.

"We regularly communicate with policy makers and members of the public who ask why our members export scrap steel. They do so because scrap steel is a valuable commodity required in the re-manufacture of steel products such as plate, structural steel, sheet, coil and reinforcing steel for manufacturing and construction used across the world."

Unfortunately, the options for selling scrap steel domestically have been limited since the closure of the Pacific Steel arc furnace several years ago which was a major consumer of scrap steel.

Scrap steel is sourced from post manufacturing, infrastructure, construction, end-of-life vehicles, white goods and everyday consumer products that are recycled. The scrap steel is processed locally to meet the specifications of steel makers worldwide.

Gibson says this latest development will reduce the amount of scrap steel exported given there will be a demand for scrap steel to feed the new arc furnace. Exporting of scrap steel will continue, however, as the new arc furnace is unlikely to consume enough material to absorb all New Zealands’s recycled steel.

Association members look forward to working with Government and NZ Steel in the future and to the progress of this project which will contribute toward New Zealand’s circular economy.