Tararua measures cyclone impact on residents

Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 - 11:50

The Tararua Cyclone Recovery Team is keen to hear from as many Tararua residents as possible to gauge the extent of the cyclone’s impact.

A cyclone Impact Assessment Survey is being sent around the district, open to any resident to fill in before Friday 9 June.

Tararua Recovery Manager Don Cameron says the information will help the Recovery Team work out what the key issues are for people.

"We need to measure the size of the challenges so we are prepared to support people where needed, and have some good information to share with Wellington. That might also help to lift the burden on the ratepayers," he says.

Everyone who fills in the survey before it closes on Friday 9 June goes in the draw to win one of five $100 New World vouchers.

"Feel free to fill in our Impact Assessment Survey even if you were hardly affected, or not impacted at all - it will give us a rounded view of where the main issues are situated," Mr Cameron says.

The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/cyclone_gabrielle_impacts, on the Tararua District Council Recovery web page - www.tararuadc.govt.nz/recovery, and the Council’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/TararuaDC.

For any recovery enquiries, phone the Council’s Customer Service team - 06 374 4080 (North) or 06 376 0110 (South), or email: info@tararuadc.govt.nz.