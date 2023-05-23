New data apprenticeship programme for Maori and Iwi organisations

Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 - 11:53

A new Work Integrated Learning (WIL) Data Apprenticeship programme has been launched in ManawatÅ« for MÄori and iwi organisations to enhance their technical data capability and writing skills within the context of a unique MÄori world view. The Poipoia Data Apprenticeship programme (Poipoia) is the brainchild of Auraki Group Limited who are passionate about boosting MÄori STEAM capability.

‘The programme aims to provide MÄori and iwi organisations with the necessary skills to collect, analyse and interpret data in ways that promote MÄori values and enhance ways in which they can understand and address social, economic and environmental issues affecting their communities. It will also enable participants to communicate their findings effectively through written reports and presentations’ says Naomi Manu, Co-Founder Auraki Group Limited.

‘Poipoia derives from the whakataukÄ« Poipoia te kakano kia puawai and describes the growth cycle from seed to bloom. Therefore Poipoia promotes the propagation of knowledge and skills in data analytics and interpretation among MÄori business and iwi organisations’ says Nicky Haeata-Ruwhiu, Poipoia Kaiwhakahaere at Auraki Group Limited.

Over the next six months participants will receive a comprehensive understanding of data analytics concepts, tools, and techniques, including data cleaning, data visualisation, and data interpretation. The programme will also incorporate a MÄori perspective to data, ensuring that participants

understand the importance of data sovereignty and the ethical considerations of collecting, analysing, and interpreting data from a MÄori lens.

Participants will also receive a certificate upon completion of the programme, which will recognise their tirohanga MÄori (MÄori world view) technical data capabilities and writing skills.

‘The Data Apprenticeship programme is a significant step towards addressing the skills gap in data analytics and interpretation for MÄori communities. It is an opportunity for MÄori and iwi organisations to enhance their technical data capabilities and writing skills while incorporating a unique iwi and MÄori world view to data’ says Arohaina Owen, Co-Founder Auraki Group Limited.

Participant organisations include Auraki Group Limited, RangitÄne o ManawatÅ«, RangitÄne o TÄmaki Nui a Rua, Highbury WhÄnau Centre, Te KÄika and pÄkihi MÄori TKO Plumbing.

For more information on the Poipoia Data Apprenticeship programme, please visit www.aurakigroup.com.